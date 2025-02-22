ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Fraser fined, suspended

Allen's Cole Fraser has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #715, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 21.

Fraser is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 12:33 of the third period.

Fraser will miss Allen's games at Kansas City tonight (Feb. 22) and at Tahoe (Feb. 28 and March 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Isaacson fined, suspended

Allen's Nick Isaacson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #715, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 21.

Isaacson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding infraction at 10:19 of the third period.

Isaacson will miss Allen's game at Kansas City tonight (Feb. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Iowa's Noel fined, suspended

Iowa's Nathan Noel has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #711, Iowa at Cincinnati, on Feb. 21.

Noel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for charging at 17:59 of the first period.

Noel will miss Iowa's games at Toledo (Feb. 23), at Kalamazoo (Feb. 28) and at Indy (March 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Worcester's Kaplan fined, suspended

Worcester's Jordan Kaplan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #718, Worcester at Savannah, on Feb. 21.

Kaplan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 5:07 of the third period.

Kaplan will miss Worcester's games at Savannah tonight (Feb. 22) and at South Carolina (Feb. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Worcester's Johnson fined, suspended

Worcester's Kolby Johnson has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #718, Worcester at Savannah, on Feb. 21.

Johnson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 3:10 of the third period.

Johnson will miss Worcester's games at Savannah tonight (Feb. 22) and at South Carolina (Feb. 23) and any further discipline will be announced next week following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

