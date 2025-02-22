Fuel Beat Bison in Saturday Overtime Game

BLOOMINGTON - The Fuel took on the Bison for the second of three straight in Bloomington this weekend. It took extra time but the Fuel would come out on top in overtime 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

The first action came at 6:05 of the first when Victor Hadfield committed a hooking minor in his first game since October 19. The Fuel would turn lemons into lemonade when Matus Spodniak took the short-handed breakaway for the game's first goal at 7:11.

The scoring would continue at 10:42 when DJ King found the back of the net for the second straight game off the feed from Alex Wideman.

The Fuel would get their first chance on the man advantage at 14:00 minutes when Bloomington would be called for holding. The Bison would hold strong and get off two short-handed opportunities but not convert them.

At 16:15, DJ King would get into a scuffle with Max Neill and both would be given five-minute majors for fighting.

One last penalty would be assessed to Kyle Maksimovich at 18:18 and the Bison would convert as Danny Katic scored his third goal of the weekend at 19:38.

The shots at the end of the period would be in favor of Bloomington 14 to nine.

2ND PERIOD

Matus Spodniak would be called for boarding at 3:00 and after the whistle would prompt all 10 players on the ice into a group in the corner where the boarding occurred.

Starting at 6:20, there would be roughly nine minutes of special teams play after five penalties were committed, three by the Fuel. Despite all the power plays, plus a 5 on 3 opportunity for the Bison, no scoring would happen in that time frame.

The Fuel would commit five minor penalties in the period but the Bison would not convert on any power play chances. Indy would outshoot Bloomington 10 to nine in the period.

3RD PERIOD

The Bison could not convert on any of their chances in the second but it did not take long into the third period for them to tie the game at two. On a delayed penalty, Thomas Stewart rifled one past Cam Gray at 1:59.

Back-to-back penalties by the Bison at 11:47 and 12:13 set the Fuel up for a 5-on-3 opportunity but Bloomington held strong, keeping the game tied at two.

The intensity would continue and end up carrying over into overtime.

OVERTIME

At 4:32 of overtime, Nathan Burke took the puck right through the defense to close out the game with a 3-2 Fuel win. The final shot count leaned Indy's way 36 to 26.

