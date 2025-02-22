Thunder Finishes Regular Season Series Tonight against Steelheads

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder face off with the Idaho Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes its brief two-game western road swing tonight at 8:10 p.m. with a rematch against Idaho.

This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 16-14-6 against Idaho and 4-10-3 on the road against the Steelheads.

The Thunder battled back last night to earn a 5-3 win against the Steelheads. Wichita scored three-straight down the stretch to grab its 30th win of the season.

With the victory, the Thunder are tied in second place with 64 points. Tulsa shut out Wheeling last night, giving them 64 points as well. Idaho remains in fifth place with 58 points.

Wichita has been red-hot over the last seven games. The Thunder offense has racked up 42 goals over that stretch, scoring nine in a game twice over a seven-day period. Wichita has now scored nine in a game three times this year. The Thunder are fifth in the league in goals for per game (3.67). Wichita has outscored its opponents 89-72 on the road this season.

Jay Dickman moved into third place all-time in team history, playing in 332 games in a Thunder uniform. He is four away from 300 ECHL points, scoring twice last night. Dickman has two points in three-straight games. He took over the team-lead last night with 55 points. Dickman reached 20 goals in his fourth-straight season.

Kobe Walker has points in nine-straight games (6g, 5a). He registered a goal and an assist last night, giving him two points in back-to-back games. Walker has 47 points (19g, 28a) in 47 games this year and is a +27.

Peter Bates added two more helpers last night, giving him 39 on the season. He has two points in three-straight games and five assists over that stretch. Bates pulled into a three-way tie for first in assists.

THUNDERBOLTS...Joe Carroll has points in seven-straight...Nolan Burke has five points in his last three games (2g, 3a)...Jeremie Bucheler is first in power play assists by a rookie (13) and tied for first with 15 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.59)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 15-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

IDAHO NOTES - Wade Murphy has points in eight of his last nine games...Brendan Hoffman has points in his last four...A.J. White is tied for seventh in assists (31)...Matt Register became the ECHL's all-time leader in games played by a defensemen last night, playing in his 661st game ...Idaho has a point in 10 of their last 12 games dating back to January 24...

Join us on Friday, February 28 for QT Buy In Night. Head over to any Wichita-area QuikTrip location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers. Fans will need to redeem the vouchers for an actual ticket to the game. This can be done at the Thunder office, box office or the night of the game. Fans can also go online to get their tickets.

