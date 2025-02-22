Blades Fall 6-2 to Tahoe

Florida Everblades' Kyle Neuber on game night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' winning streak ends at seven games with a 6-2 loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in front of 7,547 fans.

Tahoe opened the scoring early on a power play, with a shot tipped home by Patrick Newell 2:40 into the match. That goal stood alone in the first period, with shots equal at seven apiece.

Tahoe got another early goal in the second period, with Bear Hughes scoring on a two-on-one rush with Sloan Stanick. Colton Hargrove scored his tenth of the season to bring Florida back with one, tipping home a point shot from Connor Doherty to move into double digits.

The Knight Monsters responded with two goals before the end of the second, starting with Logan Nelson scoring on a breakaway with a nice backhand move. Minutes later, Andrew Fyten took a five-minute major for boarding, and Hughes scored his second of the game 30 seconds into that man advantage to put the night Monsters up by three after two periods.

Tarun Fizer's tenth of the year gave Florida a chance, but Luke Adam iced the game with an empty netter and Jordan Henderson's first ECHL goal finished off the game for the Night Monsters.

BLADES BITS

The six goals allowed is the most goals against the Everblades in a single game this season.

Oliver Chau's point streak ended at seven games.

Florida allowed three power play goals against in a single game for the first time since December 20, 2023.

