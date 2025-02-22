Gladiators Snap Stingrays' Five-Game Win Streak

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays saw their five-game win streak snapped with a 2-1 loss against the Atlanta Gladiators in front of over 8,000 fans on Star Wars night, presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate. Jace Isley scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 24 of 26 shots in the loss.

Despite the Stingrays having more of the grade-A start to the game, including outshooting the Gladiators 10-0 to start, Atlanta struck first. Chad Nychuk's shot in the shot bounced off a South Carolina defender and in to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Though no goals were scored in the second period, both teams had plenty of chances. Atlanta outshot the Stingrays 10-6 in the middle frame.

Atlanta doubled their lead on the power play 7:27 into the third period. From the bottom of the right circle, Cody Sylvester picked the top corner to double the Gladiators' lead.

The Rays finally got on the board with less than six minutes to go in the game. Transitioning from zone to zone, Ben Hawerchuk found Isley moving into the offensive zone. Isley got by his defender and roofed a shot over the glove of Atlanta goaltender Drew DeRidder to make it 2-1. Hawerchuk and Reilly Webb assisted on Isley's fourth goal of the year.

South Carolina's next game is tomorrow afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Worcester Raiders. Puck drop is set for 3:05 pm.

