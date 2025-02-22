Kyler Kupka Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Kyler Kupka has signed a professional tryout contract with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
Kupka, 25, has skated in all 49 games for Stingrays this season and leads the team in points with 51 (26 goals, 25 assists). The Camrose, Alberta native has tallied the tenth most points in the ECHL and leads all ECHL rookies in goals. He also currently leads the Stingrays in power-play goals (9) and plus-minus (+25), and he has a seven-game point streak (six goals, six assists).
Last season, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward posted four points (two goals, two assists) in seven ECHL games with the Stingrays.
Before turning pro, Kupka played five seasons of college hockey for the St. Cloud State University Huskies. In 2023-24, he tallied 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games for St. Cloud, and he was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, which annually goes to college hockey's top player. Kupka recorded 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) in 145 career NCAA games.
The Stingrays continue their 2024-25 campaign with a home matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators tonight. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.
