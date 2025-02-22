Lions Celebrate Being Back Home with a Win

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières made it five in a row in their current seven-game series against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder, laying claim to a 4-1 victory at Colisée Vidéotron on Friday night.

Like recent games against Adirondack, the Lions seemed to have difficulty finding their skating legs at the start of the first period. It was only late in the period that Trois-Rivières began to make their mark when Kirby Proctor scored his second goal of the season to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.

The Lions quickly made it a three-goal lead in the second period when Xavier Cormier and Anthony Beauregard each scored, leading to Thunder netminder Colby Muise being replaced by Tyler Brennan. Brennan held the Lions in check for the rest of the period stopping everything that was directed his way. At the other end of the ice, Trois Rivières goaltender Luke Cavallin held Adirondack off the scoresheet after 40 minutes of play.

Adirondack's Kevin O'Neil narrowed the gap with his 16th goal of the season early in the third period, but that was the start, and finish, of the Thunder's comeback hopes. The Lions' Tyler Hylland, meanwhile, continued his exemplary play of late with a power play goal to restore the Lions' three-goal lead.

The Lions and Thunder will face off once again Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Luke Cavallin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Justin Ducharme, Lions de Trois-Rivières

