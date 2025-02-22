Murashov Top Dog in 2-0 Wheeling Win

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers in action

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers in action(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- Sergei Murashov has had a phenomenal first professional season in North America, and Saturday night at WesBanco Arena may have been one of his best performances yet. Murashov denied all 42 shots sent his way by the Tulsa Oilers, as he backstopped the Wheeling Nailers to a 2-0 home triumph. Eli Lieffers scored his first professional goal to put Wheeling ahead, and Mats Lindgren added the insurance tally.

The Nailers had an electric start, as the first period saw two goals for the home side, two fights, plenty of huge hits, and a clutch save. The opening marker came from a new face at the 7:16 mark. Aidan Sutter let a wrist shot go from the left point, which was tipped into the cage by Eli Lieffers for his first professional goal in his second game with the club. The assist was Sutter's first point as a pro. Just over a minute later, Phip Waugh threw down the gloves with Cade McNelly, then Cole Tymkin challenged Mike McKee, following a boarding penalty on McKee. Wheeling cashed in on the power play from the board, as Mats Lindgren lofted a center point wrist shot up and into the top-left corner of the goal.

As it turned out, those were the only two goals that were needed to get back into the win column, as the Nailers received an elite goaltending performance. Tulsa outshot Wheeling 18-2 in the second and 14-6 in the third, but the net was not open for business, and the home side was victorious, 2-0.

Sergei Murashov was absolutely sensational in goal for the Nailers, as he was perfect on 42 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and first with Wheeling. Luke Lush made 22 saves on 24 shots for the Oilers.

The Nailers will wrap up the weekend on Sunday at 4:10 against Reading. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate with the even-numbered players. Wheeling will play three home games next weekend as well, as divisional opponents Adirondack and Maine visit WesBanco Arena. The highlight game of next weekend is Battle Royale on Saturday, March 1st at 7:10. There will be a video game arcade in the main lobby, a theme puck giveaway, and themed activities throughout the night. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.