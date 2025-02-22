K-Wings Impress in Walleye OT Defeat, Earn 5-of-6 Points on Week

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, went toe-to-toe with the Toledo Walleye (33-13-6-1), falling 3-2 in overtime Saturday at Huntington Center.

The game goes in the books as the fourth straight meeting between the two decided by one goal, as the Walleye scored the game-winning goal 10 seconds into the extra frame.

Blake Christensen (6) opened the scoring at the 1:12 mark of the first. Toledo's defenders misplayed the puck in the neutral zone, Christensen jumped on it and surged down the right side into the slot and put a wrist-shot rocket into the top-left corner for the goal.

Toledo answered with a power-play goal at the 6:38 mark.

After a physical, scoreless middle frame, Drake Pilon (2) put the K-Wings back on top at the 9:36 mark of the third. Travis Broughman (7) created a turnover in the defensive zone and found Pilon with open ice to charge up the left side and send a wrister under the glove of the Walleye netminder into the back of the net.

Just 21 seconds later, Toledo notched the equalizer to set up the OT winner.

Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-2-0) put up an outstanding performance in net for Kalamazoo, making 30 saves in the overtime loss.

Kalamazoo hosts the Adirondack Thunder (17-29-2-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

It will be 269 Night / Winning Wednesday for the K-Wings, presented by Honor Credit Union, with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 Tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

