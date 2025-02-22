K-Wings Impress in Walleye OT Defeat, Earn 5-of-6 Points on Week
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, went toe-to-toe with the Toledo Walleye (33-13-6-1), falling 3-2 in overtime Saturday at Huntington Center.
The game goes in the books as the fourth straight meeting between the two decided by one goal, as the Walleye scored the game-winning goal 10 seconds into the extra frame.
Blake Christensen (6) opened the scoring at the 1:12 mark of the first. Toledo's defenders misplayed the puck in the neutral zone, Christensen jumped on it and surged down the right side into the slot and put a wrist-shot rocket into the top-left corner for the goal.
Toledo answered with a power-play goal at the 6:38 mark.
After a physical, scoreless middle frame, Drake Pilon (2) put the K-Wings back on top at the 9:36 mark of the third. Travis Broughman (7) created a turnover in the defensive zone and found Pilon with open ice to charge up the left side and send a wrister under the glove of the Walleye netminder into the back of the net.
Just 21 seconds later, Toledo notched the equalizer to set up the OT winner.
Jonathan Lemieux (9-15-2-0) put up an outstanding performance in net for Kalamazoo, making 30 saves in the overtime loss.
Kalamazoo hosts the Adirondack Thunder (17-29-2-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
It will be 269 Night / Winning Wednesday for the K-Wings, presented by Honor Credit Union, with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 Tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025
- Blades Fall 6-2 to Tahoe - Florida Everblades
- Stead Shuts Out Mariners In Front Of Sellout Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Komets Rally But Fall Short 4-3 in Overtime to Reading - Fort Wayne Komets
- Knight Monsters Bite Back in Game 3, Defeat Everblades 6-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Murashov Top Dog in 2-0 Wheeling Win - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Impress in Walleye OT Defeat, Earn 5-of-6 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Flip Script To Shut Out Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Return Favor, Shut Out Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Silvester Scores Power-Play Goal in Return to the Lineup as Glads Take Down Stingrays 2-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Snap Stingrays' Five-Game Win Streak - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder End Skid with 3-1 Victory over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Kyler Kupka Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christian Hausinger Dealt to Utah - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Charlie Wright Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush to Reveal Military Appreciation Night Jersey Thursday at Hangar Pub - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Celebrate Being Back Home with a Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Regular Season Series Tonight against Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #49 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 22, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Play KC for the Final Time this Season - Allen Americans
- Third Period Rally Pushes Thunder Past Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Gratton Scores Twice, Purpura Saves 35 in Royals' Rout of Komets, 4-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.