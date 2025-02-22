Gratton Scores Twice, Purpura Saves 35 in Royals' Rout of Komets, 4-2

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-22-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Fort Wayne Komets (30-17-2-0), 4-2, at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, February 21st.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (7-4-2-0) earned the win in goal with 35 saves on 37 shots faced while Fort Wayne's goaltender Brett Brochu (14-9-2) Connor Ungar (16-8-0-0) suffered the loss with 29 saves on 32 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, Tyler Gratton (14) broke the ice 40 seconds into the middle frame with his first of two goals in the game. James Stefan (2) evened the score right back up for Fort Wayne 41 seconds later, at 1:21, before Shane Sellar (7) restored Reading's lead at 1:56, 2-1.

Robert Calisti (5) extended Reading's lead to two goals, 3-1, at 10:47 of the third period with the tally that stood as the game-winning goal after Kirill Tyutyayev (4) drew the game to a one-goal score for Fort Wayne at 18:28. Gratton sealed the victory with an empty net goal at 18:55 for his second goal of the game and second professional career multi-goal game.

The Royals continue a four-game in five-day road-trip out west against Fort Wayne on Saturday at 7:35 PM. The road-trip concludes at Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10 PM.

The Royals return home to host the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, February 26th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.