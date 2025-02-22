Stead Shuts Out Mariners In Front Of Sellout Crowd

Norfolk, VA - After suffering a shutout defeat the previous night, the Norfolk Admirals faced off against the Maine Mariners for the second time this weekend. In front of their first sell-out crowd of the season, the Admirals triumphed with a decisive 4-0 victory, returning the favor to Maine.

Kristian Stead made his 11th appearance for the Admirals, successfully saving all 24 shots he faced during the game.

Brandon Osmundson, the Chesapeake native, initiated the scoring for the Admirals with the opening goal occurring past the midpoint of the first period. This goal was a result of a deflection from out front, originating from an initial shot taken by Connor Fedorek, which prompted a strong reaction of jubilation from the fans. This goal marked Osmundson's sixteenth goal of the season.

The Mariners did not record their first shot on goal until five minutes into the contest, as the Admirals effectively limited their offensive capabilities while exhibiting strong defensive play. The score remained unchanged after the first twenty minutes, during which Norfolk outshot the Mariners 12-4.

With their first power play opportunity of the evening, Norfolk was able to extend their lead to two goals within a mere 22 seconds. Brady Fleurent successfully executed a shot from the slot, registering his twenty-second goal of the season, and creating separation from Maine.

Norfolk continued to assert their dominance with a formidable presence in the neutral zone, outshooting the Mariners 13-6 and maintaining their two-goal advantage as they entered the second intermission.

Three minutes into the third period, Jaden Shields scored his second goal as an Admiral, extending Norfolk's lead to 3-0. The goal resulted from a feed from Fleurent, allowing Shields to execute a one-timer that increased their advantage. Stead made crucial saves throughout the third period to maintain the shutout.

With under five minutes remaining, Filip Fornåå Svensson netted his 20th goal of the year, bringing the score to 4-0 in favor of the Admirals. This goal came from a two-on-one breakaway, culminating in a powerful wrist shot that found the back of the net. Norfolk then skated to a decisive bounce-back victory against the Mariners.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

2. NOR - K. Stead (24 saves off of 24 shots faced)

3. NOR - B. Osmundson (1 goal, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals return to the ice for a final time this weekend for a "Hockey Happy Hour" game tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

