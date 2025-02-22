Game Day Preview: Americans Play KC for the Final Time this Season

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans (13-29-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (33-12-4-1) tonight at 6:05 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Americans dropped their ninth straight game on Friday night losing 6-3.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 3/6/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Friday Night Lights: The Americans dropped their second in a row to Kansas City falling 6-3 to the Mavericks on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks jumped on the Americans early in the opening period as Justin MacPherson scored 23 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Kansas City. They added a second goal three minutes later as KC's leading scorer Cade Borchardt lit the lamp with his 30th of the season. Nolan Sullivan added his seventh before the halfway point of the opening frame to make it 3-0. The Mavericks were on cruise control from that point. Cade Borchardt (31) added his second of the game. Miko Matikka (1), Colin Jacobs (7), and Hudson Wilson (3) provided the only offense for the Americans. J.C. Brassard led the team with a season-high eight shots on goal.

Time is running out: With Friday night's loss to the Mavericks, the Americans have just 20 games remaining in the regular season. Allen trails the fourth place Tahoe Knight Monsters by 27 points for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. Only one time in team history have the Americans missed the postseason due to a non-qualifying record. That happened back in the 2018-2019 season when the Americans finished last overall in the league.

Special Teams: The Americans went 2-for-3 on the power play on Friday night with a pair of power play goals. Colin Jacobs and Miko Matikka both scored with the man advantage. All three Allen goals on Friday night came via special teams.

Head-to-Head with KC: The Americans have just one win total against Kansas City this season and are 1-8 overall against the Mavericks. Tonight's game at Cable Dahmer Arena will be the final meeting between the two teams this season.

Miko on the board: Former Arizona Coyotes Draft Pick and Tucson Roadrunners forward Miko Matikka scored his first professional goal on Friday night for Allen. In five games this season with the Americans he has three points.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-15-4-1

Away: 7-14-3-1

Overall: 13-29-7-2

Last 10: 0-8-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (47) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 14-5-2-1

Away: 19-7-2-0

Overall: 33-12-4-1

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (31) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (30) Max Andreev

Points: (54) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+40) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (127) Daniel Amesbury

