Christian Hausinger Dealt to Utah

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Christian Hausinger has been traded to the Utah Grizzlies, in exchange for cash considerations.

The Anchorage, Alaska native signed with the Gladiators on September 16th 2024, and appeared in 33 games with the club. As a Gladiator, the right-shot defenseman recorded seven assists.

