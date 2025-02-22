ECHL Transactions - February 22

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 22, 2025:

Allen:

add Reid Perepeluk, F signed contract

add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve

delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

add Alexander Campbell, F activated from reserve

add Michael Marchesan, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D traded to Utah

Bloomington:

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

delete Jordan Sambrook, D loaned to Henderson

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

add Harrison Rees, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve

delete James Stefan, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greenville:

add Tristan De Jong, D signed contract

add Dominic Rodrigue, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Tristan De Jong, D placed on reserve

delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Victor Hadfield, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Brett Bulmer, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

delete Kale Howarth, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Nicholas Blachman, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Will Calverley, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Thomas Farrell, D acquired from Indy 2/20

delete Jackson Berezowski, F placed on reserve

delete Charlie Wright, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Emile Chouinard, D activated from reserve

delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

delete Riley Hughes, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve

add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zac Funk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyler Kupka, F loaned to Calgary Wranglers

Tahoe:

add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve

delete Cade Alami, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

delete Troy Kobryn, G placed on reserve

Utah:

add Brayden Nicholetts, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Connor Senken, D activated from reserve

delete Kade Jensen, D placed on reserve

delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve

add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on reserve

delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Carter Jones, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

