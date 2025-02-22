ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 22, 2025:
Allen:
add Reid Perepeluk, F signed contract
add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve
delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on reserve
delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
add Alexander Campbell, F activated from reserve
add Michael Marchesan, F returned from bereavement leave
delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve
delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Christian Hausinger, D traded to Utah
Bloomington:
add Dalton Duhart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Kyle Neuber, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve
delete Jordan Sambrook, D loaned to Henderson
Fort Wayne:
add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve
add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
add Harrison Rees, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve
delete James Stefan, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greenville:
add Tristan De Jong, D signed contract
add Dominic Rodrigue, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Tristan De Jong, D placed on reserve
delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Indy:
add Victor Hadfield, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Brett Bulmer, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve
delete Kale Howarth, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Nicholas Blachman, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild
delete Will Calverley, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Thomas Farrell, D acquired from Indy 2/20
delete Jackson Berezowski, F placed on reserve
delete Charlie Wright, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve
add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve
delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve
add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Emile Chouinard, D activated from reserve
delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve
delete Riley Hughes, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve
add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Zac Funk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kyler Kupka, F loaned to Calgary Wranglers
Tahoe:
add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve
delete Cade Alami, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve
delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers
delete Troy Kobryn, G placed on reserve
Utah:
add Brayden Nicholetts, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Connor Senken, D activated from reserve
delete Kade Jensen, D placed on reserve
delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve
add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on reserve
delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Carter Jones, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
delete Artem Guryev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Kyler Kupka Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christian Hausinger Dealt to Utah - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Charlie Wright Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush to Reveal Military Appreciation Night Jersey Thursday at Hangar Pub - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Celebrate Being Back Home with a Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Regular Season Series Tonight against Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #49 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 22, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Play KC for the Final Time this Season - Allen Americans
- Third Period Rally Pushes Thunder Past Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Gratton Scores Twice, Purpura Saves 35 in Royals' Rout of Komets, 4-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.