Railers Split Weekend in Savannah with 4-2 Win
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Savannah, GA - The Worcester Railers HC (24-22-2-4 54pts) beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (24-24-2-0, 50pts) on Saturday night with the final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 7,485 at the Enmarket Arena. The Railers are back on the ice on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum taking on the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, February 23rd at 3:05 p.m.
The Railers were the first to get on the board with a goal from Matthew Kopperud (2-0-2) making it 1-0 Railers in the first period. Anthony Callin (1-1-2) added to the lead with a buzzer beater making it 2-0 Railers finishing off the first period. The Railers stayed hot in the second with a goal from Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) making it 3-0. The Ghost Pirates followed that up with a goal from Brandon Saigeon (1-0-1). Kopperud got the goal back for Worcester with his second of the night. Logan Drevitch(1-0-1) added another goal for Ghost Pirates making 4-2 in the second to wrap up the scoring.
Matthew Kopperud (11th) started the scoring off with a goal for the Railers making it 1-0 with a backdoor slapshot on the power-play. Anthony Callin (16th) followed that up with a goal for the Railers with 0.7 seconds remaining on the clock to give them a 2-0 lead over the Ghost Pirates to end the first period. He roofed a shot past Keith Kinkaid in net for Savannah as time nearly expired. The Railers outshot the Ghost Pirates 12-8 in the first period.
Tyler Kobryn (6th) kept the Railers hot with a goal early into the second period making it 3-0 Railers, finishing a nice set-up from JD Dudek. Bradon Saigeon (4th) of the Ghost Pirates quickly followed that up with Savannah's first goal of the night making it 3-1 2:36 later. Matthew Kopperud (12th) scored his second of the evening extending Worcester's lead to 4-1 7:48 into the second period. He unleashed a wrist shot from the far circle to beat Evan Cormier in net, who had come in for Kinkaid earlier in the period. Continuing an action-packed second period, Logan Drevitch (9th) netted another goal for the Ghost Pirates on the power-play, making it 4-2 about halfway through the second period. Savannah outshot the Railers 20-13 in the second period.
The third period differed from either the first or second in that there were no goals scored by either of the teams. Ollas recorded 9 saves for the Railers throughout the third period leading the Railers to a 4-2 victory over the Ghost Pirates. Savannah led the period with 10 shots to Worcester's 9.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Brandon Saigeon (1-0-1, +1, 1 Shot), 2nd Star: Anthony Callin (1-1-2, +1, 5 Shots), 1st Star: Matthew Kopperud (2-0-4,-1, 4 Shots)... Final
shots favored Savannah 38-34 ... Keith Kinkaid (7-11-1-0) made 12 saves on 15 shots, while Evan Cormier made 18 saves on 19 shots for the Ghost Pirates... Hugo Ollas (6-2-1-1) made 36 saves on 38 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 5.
