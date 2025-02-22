Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Feb. 10) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Fanti, 25, has appeared in 30 games this season for Orlando, posting a 13-11-5 record, with a 2.82 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Fanti has also appeared in one AHL game this season for Syracuse, stopping all 17 shots he faced on January 31 at Rochester.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native is 12-1-2 in his last 15 starts with the Solar Bears and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 6.

The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has spent the past three seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. In 81 ECHL games, Fanti has posted a 37-33-6 record, a 3.09 goals against average (GAA), and a .903 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a one-year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.