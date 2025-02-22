Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Feb. 10) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Fanti, 25, has appeared in 30 games this season for Orlando, posting a 13-11-5 record, with a 2.82 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Fanti has also appeared in one AHL game this season for Syracuse, stopping all 17 shots he faced on January 31 at Rochester.
The Thunder Bay, Ontario native is 12-1-2 in his last 15 starts with the Solar Bears and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 6.
The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has spent the past three seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. In 81 ECHL games, Fanti has posted a 37-33-6 record, a 3.09 goals against average (GAA), and a .903 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a one-year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025
- Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #49 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 22, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Play KC for the Final Time this Season - Allen Americans
- Third Period Rally Pushes Thunder Past Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Gratton Scores Twice, Purpura Saves 35 in Royals' Rout of Komets, 4-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch
- Forward Reece Newkirk Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
- Orlando Solar Bears, Cooney Homes Partner for 2024-25 Season
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Hershey Bears