Komets Rally But Fall Short 4-3 in Overtime to Reading
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN --The Komets and Reading met again on Saturday at the Coliseum, with the Royals besting the Komets 4-3 in overtime.
In the first period, Reading's Matt Brown scored his 12th goal of the season at 10:43, but the Komets answered at 19:36 when rookie Michael Gildon lit the lamp to take the game to the first break tied 1-1.
Reading's Brock Caufield opened the scoring in the second period with a tally at 2:30. Jake Smith scored a power-play goal at 16:13 to conclude the scoring in the period to give the Royals a 3-1 lead.
In the third period, Alex Aleardi got his 14th goal of the season just nine seconds into the period to pull the Komets within one before Brad Morrison tied the game with a strike at 8:07 to eventually send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Reading's Sam Sedley took advantage of a turnover in front of the Komets' net and ended the game at 3:07 as Conner Ungar made 24 saves in the loss.
