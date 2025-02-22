Admirals Return Favor, Shut Out Mariners

NORFOLK, VA - After being shut out on Friday night, the Norfolk Admirals returned the favor against the Maine Mariners, winning 4-0 on Saturday. Kristian Stead stopped at 24 Maine shots for his second career shutout.

It was a slow start for the Mariners, taking nearly 15 minutes to register their first shot on goal. Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson found the opening goal of the game at 13:31 of the period, tipping home Connor Fedorek's shot from the very edge of the blue line. The Admirals carried the 1-0 lead into the 1st intermission.

Norfolk's Brady Fleurent made it a 2-0 game with a power play goal early in the 2nd. Defenseman Josh McDougall took it below the goal line and slipped it out to Fleurent near the side of the net, beating Ryan Bischel short side. That was the only goal of the middle frame.

Maine was held to just 10 shots through 40 minutes and managed 14 in the third, but couldn't solve Stead. Jaden Shields and Filip Fornaa-Svensson added goals for the Admirals in the final frame. Bischel made 31 saves on the losing side, starting for the second night in a row.

