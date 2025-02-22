Rush Game Notes: February 22, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, can tie its team-record eight-game winning streak in the ECHL era with a victory over the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush continued its winning ways with a 5-3 series-opening victory over the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center last night. Deni Goure scored a power play goal three minutes into the game, then the Rush never looked back. Braeden Tuck and Connor Mylymok scored in the second period, then Ryan Wagner and Chaz Smedsrud put the game away with third-period goals. Rapid City never trailed throughout the night and was only tied once.

SEVENTH HEAVEN

Rapid City has won seven consecutive games dating back to February 5th. This is the Rush's longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season, when the team won eight straight, its longest streak in the ECHL era.

RA-DOMINANT AGAIN

Matt Radomsky stretched his career-best winning streak to five games with another strong performance. Rads stopped 34 out of 37, bringing his total numbers to 158/167 (.946) and nine goals against during the span.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

The Rush has had few problems shooting the puck this season, but a quirky statistic about the seven-game winning streak is that Rapid City has been outshot in all seven games. In fact, 14 of the Rush's 19 wins have come in games where the team was outshot.

'NEW' TOP LINE, NO PROBLEM

The Rush returned to a familiar top line of Blake Bennett, Ryan Wagner, and Deni Goure with Trevor Janicke being called up to Calgary. The trio did not miss a beat as they combined for two goals and five points last night.

7 FOR 7

Deni Goure has recorded a point in all seven games of the winning streak, the only Rush player to do so. Over a longer stretch, he has a point in 11 out of 12 games dating back to January 24th.

THE FORMER GRIZZLIE

It is only fitting that the Rush's top point producer head-to-head against Utah is a one-time Grizzlie. Ryan Wagner, who played 23 games with Utah during the 2019-20 season, has eight points and a plus-two rating in five games against his old club this year.

