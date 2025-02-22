Game Day #49 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder play their sixth consecutive game against one another this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#18 Xavier Cormier: The Pont-Rouge, Quebec native is three points shy of surpassing his points total from last season. Last year while with the Fort Wayne Komets the forward scored 45 points in 65 games, which was his ECHL highwater mark. He has 43 points in 44 games this season.

#8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman made his return to the Lions' lineup yesterday after spending the past few weeks with the AHL's Laval Rocket. He had one assist last night.

#29 Hunter Jones: The goalkeeper will likely get the start this afternoon. He has not lost in regulation time this season and has won 12 of his 17 starts.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#7 Adrien Bisson: After spending a good chunk of last night's game stirring things up against Trois-Rivières, the defenceman might want to keep his head up Saturday afternoon.

#2 Brendan Less: The defenceman was part of Adirondack's first D pairing and has established himself as the team's quarterback on the blue line.

#34 Tyler Brennan: He came on in relief in last night's game and did a good job, surrendering only one goal. He'll probably see action this afternoon and Sunday afternoon as well.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon for the seventh and final time of this seven-game series.

