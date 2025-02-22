Charlie Wright Recalled to Coachella Valley

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that defenseman Charlie Wright has been recalled to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL). This marks Wright's third call-up to the Firebirds during his rookie professional season.

Wright, 21, previously appeared in nine games for Coachella Valley across his prior call-ups. Since returning to Kansas City, he has remained an integral part of the Mavericks' defensive core. In 29 games with the Mavericks this season, Wright has recorded 4 goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

The Olds, Alberta native is in his first professional season after spending five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades, where he tallied 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) in 256 games and served as an alternate captain in his final seasons.

The Kansas City Mavericks, currently leading the Mountain Division, are excited to see Wright at the next level with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and wish him every success in this incredible opportunity.

