Short-Handed Wings Earn a Point in OT Loss

KALAMAZOO, MI - Playing two men short for most of the night, the Kalamazoo Wings (4-2-2-0) earned a point in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Fort Wayne Komets (7-4-1-0) Saturday at Wings Event Center.

K-Wings forward Dylan Sadowy had another strong showing, posting four points (2g, 2a) and extending his ECHL-best goal streak to seven games. Sadowy's second goal of Saturday's game came 3:34 into the third period and he set-up Boston Leier for a one-timer 2:31 later on a 2-on-1 rush to put Kalamazoo in front 5-4.

Fort Wayne, who went 4-for-9 on the power play in the game, capitalized on the man-advantage with 6:55 to play when Olivier Galipeau fired a shot up into the top of the net to force overtime. Max Gottlieb then put the game away with a shot from the right circle with 1:49 remaining in 3-on-3 overtime.

Kalamazoo was forced to play without two of its forwards, as Matt Iacopelli and Luke Sandler were given game misconducts for separate incidents in the first and second period. Both infractions sent Fort Wayne to five-minute power plays.

The Komets scored twice on their first elongated power play. Shawn Szydlowski evened the score at 1-1 before the first period ended and Gottlieb put Fort Wayne in front on the same power play early in the second period. Szydlowski added a second goal late in the middle period during a 5-on-3 man-advantage that broke a 3-3 tie.

Rookie Brennan Sanford opened the scoring for Kalamazoo at 11:50 of the first period with a short-handed marker from low in the right circle. After the two Komets goals, Sadowy evened the score with a deflection in front of the net on a rare Kalamazoo power play. Alan Lyszczarczyk put the Komets back in front quickly, scoring 17 seconds later to make it 3-2.

Forward Justin Kovacs brought the game back to even when he scored the K-Wings' third goal of the night with 5:17 left in the second stanza.

Two of Kalamazoo's five power plays came in overtime, but the Wings were unable to convert before Gottlieb ended it.

Kalamazoo finishes the busy weekend and an eight-game home stand with a 3:00 p.m. Sunday affair against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Pirates and Princesses Night, featuring a postgame skate with the players. The first 1,000 kids under the age of 12 will receive either a K-Wing eye patch or tiara.

