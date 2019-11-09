Mavs Complete Sweep of Utah with Furious Third Period Finish

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (5-6-0-0, 10 points) defeated the Utah Grizzlies by a score of 4-2 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavs rode three goals in third period and overcame a 2-1 deficit in the final frame of regulation to sweep the two-game weekend set with their divisional foe to move into sixth place in the Mountain Division. Forward Mitch Hults turned in a two-point performance on a goal and an assist.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, but Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider was stellar in net, stopping all 17 shots by Utah. The Grizzlies outshot the Mavericks 17-2 in the opening period. The Mavericks also went three-for-three on the penalty kill in the period.

The Grizzlies were the first to break through 4:22 into the second period, getting a goal from Taylor Richart. Forward Ty Lewis and defenseman Sasha Larocque assisted on the goal. The Mavericks tied the game at the 8:45 mark of the period, when Mavericks forward Rocco Carzo found forward Mitch Hults in front of the net and fed him to even the score. Hults got the goal, Carzo and defenseman Cliff Watson picked up the assists.

Grizzlies defenseman Peter Tischke opened up the third period with a goal at the 3:05 mark. Ryan Wagner was given the lone assist on the goal. Mavericks forward Loren Ulett responded 49 seconds later, snapping a shot through Grizzlies goaltender Jeff Smith and tying the game at 2-2. Forward C.J. Eick picked up an assist on the game-tying goal. Stockton Heat assignment defenseman Corey Schueneman gave the Mavericks the lead at the 10:33 mark on an end-to-end rush. Hults and rookie forward Bryan Lemos were given assists on the goal. The Mavs sealed the game 23 seconds later, when veteran forward Darian Dziurzynski scored to put the Mavs up 4-2 for good. Forward Greg Betzold and defenseman Zach Osburn assisted on the goal.

The Mavericks killed off all four Utah power plays and have now killed 24 of 25 penalties. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 24 of 26 shots by the Grizzlies en route to his fifth win of the season.

The Mavericks now welcome the Wichita Thunder Monday evening for a 6:05 p.m. tilt on Veteran's Day. All active duty, retired and veteran military members can receive $12 tickets for this game by presenting their military ID at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825. Ticket prices will increase to $15 day of game.

