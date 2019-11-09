Thunder Bested by Mariners in 5-1 Defeat
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder fell to 5-4-0-1 on Saturday night when they lost at the hands of the Maine Mariners 5-1 in Portland.
Mariners' forward Jake Elmer had a hat-trick to propel his team to their 4th win of the season. Adirondack was credited with 23 shots while Maine put up 21. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the powerplay.
Thunder netminder Eamon McAdam made 16 saves and fell to 2-3-0-1 while Tom McCollum made 22 saves to move to 3-2-0-0. The teams will meet 15 more times this season with the next battle coming up on Saturday, November 16th in Portland.
Thunder Scoring Plays
James Henry capitalized on a rebound at 7:23 of the second period shortly after the Thunder called time out. Robbie Payne made the pass to Henry from behind the net after getting it from Hayden Verbeek. The goal was Henry's second of the season and it made it 3-1 Mariners.
Thunder Notes
Adirondack is now on a three-game winless streak (0-2-0-1)
The Thunder have now gone five straight games without surrendering a powerplay goal
Adirondack is the only team in the North Division .500 or above on the road (3-3-0-1)
Marvel Super Hero Four Pack
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers TOMORROW (November 10th) at 3:00pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder forward Robbie Payne
