Thunder Bested by Mariners in 5-1 Defeat

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







Adirondack Thunder forward Robbie Payne

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder fell to 5-4-0-1 on Saturday night when they lost at the hands of the Maine Mariners 5-1 in Portland.

Mariners' forward Jake Elmer had a hat-trick to propel his team to their 4th win of the season. Adirondack was credited with 23 shots while Maine put up 21. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

Thunder netminder Eamon McAdam made 16 saves and fell to 2-3-0-1 while Tom McCollum made 22 saves to move to 3-2-0-0. The teams will meet 15 more times this season with the next battle coming up on Saturday, November 16th in Portland.

Thunder Scoring Plays

James Henry capitalized on a rebound at 7:23 of the second period shortly after the Thunder called time out. Robbie Payne made the pass to Henry from behind the net after getting it from Hayden Verbeek. The goal was Henry's second of the season and it made it 3-1 Mariners.

Thunder Notes

Adirondack is now on a three-game winless streak (0-2-0-1)

The Thunder have now gone five straight games without surrendering a powerplay goal

Adirondack is the only team in the North Division .500 or above on the road (3-3-0-1)

