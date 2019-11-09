Growlers Topple the Gladiators 6-3

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Saturday night at Mile One Centre edging the Atlanta Gladiators 6-3 to sweep the weekend series.

Justin Brazeau opened the scoring 4:28 into the game after picking up a loose puck and stick-handling it past Martin Ouellette on the power play for his fifth of the season, and giving the Growlers an early 1-0 lead.

Todd Skirving extended the lead to 2-0 after rifling a snapshot perfectly under the crossbar at 4:30 of the second period for his first of the season, but Logan Nelson cut the lead to one just two minutes later in what was a very chippy second period that had the Growlers ahead 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Derek Nesbitt tied the game 2:06 into the third period firing a shot up and over Angus Redmond's glove, but Zach O'Brien needed only eight seconds to re-store the Growlers lead after forcing a turnover off the ensuing faceoff and squeaking a wrister five-hole for a 3-2 Growlers lead.

Justin Brazeau picked up his second of the night to extend the lead to two after banging home a rebound for a 4-2 lead, and the Growlers got goals off the sticks of Scott Pooley and Brady Ferguson in the final two minutes of play for a 6-2 lead. The Gladiators added a late one from Anthony Collins but that's as close as the Gladiators would come as the Growlers took a 6-3 decision.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley extended his point streak to 10 games

Justin Brazeau recorded his first career multi-goal game

The three stars were 3 - A. Redmond (NFL), 2 - T. Skirving (NFL) and 1 - J. Brazeau (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their four-game home stand Friday night in a Kelly Cup Finals rematch against the Toledo Walleye, ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Atlanta Gladiators (4-5-0-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (7-5-0-0)

Saturday, November 9th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Gamesheet

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 4:28 J. Brazeau (5) C. Conrad, J. Duszak PP V 13 20 21 59 H 12 14 17 21 39

0 - 2 2 2nd NFL 4:30 T. Skirving (1) M. Bradley, S. Pooley V 20 21 27 28 48 H 3 11 12 15 27

1 - 2 3 2nd ATL 6:31 L. Nelson (1) A. Peterson V 19 20 21 27 28 H 14 17 21 24 39

2 - 2 4 3rd ATL 2:06 D. Nesbitt (2) J. Messner, E. Neiley PP V 8 13 17 51 59 H 14 27 36 43

2 - 3 5 3rd NFL 2:14 Z. O'Brien (4) V 13 27 38 48 55 H 3 9 10 11 22

2 - 4 6 3rd NFL 13:47 J. Brazeau (6) C. Conrad, T. Bradley PP V 17 28 51 74 H 12 14 17 21 39

2 - 5 7 3rd NFL 17:58 S. Pooley (10) EN V 17 18 26 51 59 74 H 12 15 21 24 27

2 - 6 8 3rd NFL 18:47 B. Ferguson (5) Z. O'Brien, M. Power V 8 13 17 20 38 H 9 10 22 36 43

3 - 6 9 3rd ATL 19:29 A. Collins (1) J. Messner V 27 28 48 51 74 H 3 11 15 17 27

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.