Growlers Topple the Gladiators 6-3
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Saturday night at Mile One Centre edging the Atlanta Gladiators 6-3 to sweep the weekend series.
Justin Brazeau opened the scoring 4:28 into the game after picking up a loose puck and stick-handling it past Martin Ouellette on the power play for his fifth of the season, and giving the Growlers an early 1-0 lead.
Todd Skirving extended the lead to 2-0 after rifling a snapshot perfectly under the crossbar at 4:30 of the second period for his first of the season, but Logan Nelson cut the lead to one just two minutes later in what was a very chippy second period that had the Growlers ahead 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Derek Nesbitt tied the game 2:06 into the third period firing a shot up and over Angus Redmond's glove, but Zach O'Brien needed only eight seconds to re-store the Growlers lead after forcing a turnover off the ensuing faceoff and squeaking a wrister five-hole for a 3-2 Growlers lead.
Justin Brazeau picked up his second of the night to extend the lead to two after banging home a rebound for a 4-2 lead, and the Growlers got goals off the sticks of Scott Pooley and Brady Ferguson in the final two minutes of play for a 6-2 lead. The Gladiators added a late one from Anthony Collins but that's as close as the Gladiators would come as the Growlers took a 6-3 decision.
Quick Hits
Scott Pooley extended his point streak to 10 games
Justin Brazeau recorded his first career multi-goal game
The three stars were 3 - A. Redmond (NFL), 2 - T. Skirving (NFL) and 1 - J. Brazeau (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their four-game home stand Friday night in a Kelly Cup Finals rematch against the Toledo Walleye, ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and the Mile One Centre Box Office.
Atlanta Gladiators (4-5-0-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (7-5-0-0)
Saturday, November 9th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL
Gamesheet
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st NFL 4:28 J. Brazeau (5) C. Conrad, J. Duszak PP V 13 20 21 59 H 12 14 17 21 39
0 - 2 2 2nd NFL 4:30 T. Skirving (1) M. Bradley, S. Pooley V 20 21 27 28 48 H 3 11 12 15 27
1 - 2 3 2nd ATL 6:31 L. Nelson (1) A. Peterson V 19 20 21 27 28 H 14 17 21 24 39
2 - 2 4 3rd ATL 2:06 D. Nesbitt (2) J. Messner, E. Neiley PP V 8 13 17 51 59 H 14 27 36 43
2 - 3 5 3rd NFL 2:14 Z. O'Brien (4) V 13 27 38 48 55 H 3 9 10 11 22
2 - 4 6 3rd NFL 13:47 J. Brazeau (6) C. Conrad, T. Bradley PP V 17 28 51 74 H 12 14 17 21 39
2 - 5 7 3rd NFL 17:58 S. Pooley (10) EN V 17 18 26 51 59 74 H 12 15 21 24 27
2 - 6 8 3rd NFL 18:47 B. Ferguson (5) Z. O'Brien, M. Power V 8 13 17 20 38 H 9 10 22 36 43
3 - 6 9 3rd ATL 19:29 A. Collins (1) J. Messner V 27 28 48 51 74 H 3 11 15 17 27
