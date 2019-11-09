Reminder: Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day Is Sunday
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
With Remembrance Day coming up, we are taking the time to honour Canadians in the military and service and their families at Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, November 10.
In addition to the hockey game, we will have guests from Kotak Law and the City of Brampton coming to drop the puck, flag-bearing Colour Guard squadron, a special "In Flanders Fields" poem reading by Argus Squadron 758, and a playing of "The Last Post" to kick off the game.
Special Jerseys
The Beast players will be wearing special Remembrance Day Jerseys for the 4th year in a row. We will be auctioning off several jerseys in-game and the rest will be auctioned on online to the highest bidders, with a portion of the proceeds going to Wounded Warriors.
Gï»¿ame Details
Sunday, November 10, 2019
Brampton Beast vs Toledo Walleye at 4:00 PM
