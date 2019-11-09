ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Toledo's Oleksy fined, suspended
Toledo's Steve Oleksy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #121, Toledo at Indy, on Nov. 8.
Oleksy was assessed a match penalty for spearing under Rule #62.4 at 5:50 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Oleksy will miss Toledo's game vs. Brampton tonight (Nov. 9).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Brampton's Martenet fined, suspended
Brampton's Chris Martenet has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #119, Brampton at Cincinnati, on Nov. 8.
Martenet is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 15:18 of the second period.
Martenet will miss Brampton's game at Toledo tonight (Nov. 9).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Utah's McGrath fined, suspended
Utah's Patrick McGrath has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #123, Utah at Kansas City, on Nov. 8.
McGrath was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 20:00 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
McGrath will miss Utah's games at Kansas City tonight (Nov. 9), at Wheeling (Nov. 15) and at Kalamazoo (Nov. 16).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
