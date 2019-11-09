Steelheads Sunk by Late Goal in 1-0 Loss to Rush
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (7-3-3) fell in the final two minutes of the game off a bad bounce in a 1-0 loss to the Rapid City Rush (8-3-2) on Saturday night from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Steelheads and Rush found themselves in a goaltending battle during the first two periods. The Steelheads held the pace and the lead in shots during each period, posting 11 shots in the opening frame then 14 shots in the second period. Despite five combined power plays, both netminders stayed steadfast in turning away pucks until the third period.
There, the Rush broke through for the first goal of the game in the final minutes. At 18:12, Rush defenseman Miles McGurty flipped a floating shot from the right point that caught a piece of a Steelheads defenseman to change direction and squirt by the goaltender, providing the edge in the 1-0 final result.
Rush netminder Ivan Prosvetov (1-0-0) halted all 30 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (2-2-0) turned away 20 of 21 shots in the loss..
The Steelheads open a three-game, three-day weekend on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder from INTRUST Bank Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
