Cyclones Game Preview: vs Indy Fuel

Game 10 (Road Game 6)

Vs. Indy Fuel (4-4-0-0, 8 pts)

Saturday - 6:05pm ET

Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN

Overview: The Cyclones continue their first three-in-three on Saturday night against the Indy Fuel on the road. Cincinnati is coming off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Brampton Beast on Friday night, in just their first home loss of the season.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (5-3-1-0) fell to the Brampton Beast, 3-0, on Friday night. The loss marks the first home defeat of the campaign. Cincinnati outshot Brampton 23-19, with goaltender Sean Romeosteering aside 16 in the loss.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (5-2-1-0) collected a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while forwards Jesse Schultz and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Frank Hora netted lone tallies for the 'Clones. The 'Clones were outshot, 31-22, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 27 in the win.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (4-2-1-0) salvaged a weekend split with the Brampton Beast, following a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Mason Mitchell, and Justin Vaive netted the goals for Cincinnati. The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 30-29, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 27 for his first pro win.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel got back to .500 with a 4-2 win over the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. The win snapped a two-game skid for Indy, and marked just their fourth game in a 15-day span. They find themselves in the top 10 in both offense and defense, ranking ninth with 3.63 goals scored per game, and seventh in goals-against at 3.00. Indy also enters Saturday night as the League's least-penalized team, averaging just 9.25 minutes in penalties per game. They are led offensively by forward Alex Krushelnyski who has accounted for four goals and nine assists through eight games played. He is followed by forward Spencer Watson (6g, 5a), and six players who have totaled five points. In goal, Charles Williams leads the way with a mark of 3-2-0-0 along with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Saturday is the third of an 11-game season series between the Cyclones and Fuel. The teams split the first two meetings in Indianapolis back on October 25-26, and the teams will play three of the next four games of the series in Indy.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati wraps up their three-game weekend and stretch of four games in five days on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Kalamazoo took the opener of the 14-game season slate on October 19 at home by a 4-3 score in overtime.

The Puck Stops Here: Rookie goaltender Sean Romeo has won two of his first three start as a pro, following Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. He picked up his first pro win on Sunday afternoon, stopping 27 shots in a 3-2 win over the Brampton Beast. He saw his first action last Wednesday, steering aside 11 of the 14 shots he faced in relief in Cincinnati's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades.

Finding Their Stride: The line of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for seven goals and 10 assists over the last five games for the Cyclones. Angeli and Schulz each have points in four of their last five game, while Vaive is coming off a three-point outing on Wednesday, accounting for a pair of goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets.

"O" from the "D": Cyclones defensemen have had a penchant for finding the scoresheet in recent games, as they have combined for five goals and four assists in the last five games. Frank Hora has a pair of goals in that span, including the game-winner in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets, while both Justin Baudry and Cody Sol have each accounted for a goal and an assist.

Heating Up: Forward Jesse Schultz has points in four of his last five games, totaling four goals and three assists in that time. He leads the team in scoring with five goals and three assists, and now stands just six points away from 900 in his pro career.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 4-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently seventh in the ECHL with 3.00 goals allowed per game.

Breaking Down the Roster: Cincinnati returns 12 players who donned the Red and Black a season ago, led by 2018-19 League MVP Jesse Schultz, who accounted for 22 goals and 58 assists in 71 games, and was also the recipient of the League's scoring title. Other notable returners include reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser (29-7-4-1, 2.13 GAA, .922 SV%), team captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive (19g, 15a), and forward Brady Vail (27g, 38a). Additionally, Cincinnati received 10 players from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, and the roster also includes 12 newcomers and five rookies.

