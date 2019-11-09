Rush Welcomes New Four-Legged Team Member

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced tonight that the team has welcomed their newest and littlest teammate, a lab puppy named 'Rush'. The Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment was officially introduced tonight during the team's Veteran's Appreciation Night.

The puppy "with purpose" was donated to the team from Turkey Creek Labradors. The team will work with South Dakota Canine Center to train Rush to be a service dog for a South Dakota Veteran. Rapid City Rush hockey players and front office staff will take care of the puppy during his training.

"We are thrilled to finally introduce the newest member of our team to the public," said Team President Todd Mackin. "The entire organization is excited for the opportunity to work with and train Rush over the next few months as he prepares to become a service dog for a South Dakota Veteran. His skating isn't quite up to par yet, but we know that Rush is going to be a beloved member of the Rapid City community!"

Canyon Lake Veterinary Hospital is the Official Veterinarian of the Rapid City Rush. The four-legged Rush will receive the highest quality veterinary care via his routine checkups and treatments at Canyon Lake Veterinary Hospital. Healthy Paws will ensure that the newest addition to the team is well nourished and well supplied to be a part of the organization!

The team will work with Mission 22 to find a South Dakota Veteran to pair with Rush. Mission 22 is a non-profit organization dedicated to healing America's veterans when they need it most - right now.

Rush will be making appearances around town throughout the 2019-20 Season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.