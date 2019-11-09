Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen

Tonight, the Allen Americans and Norfolk Admirals are meeting for the second time this season. It's Veterans Night in Allen. The Americans won the first-ever meeting on Friday night by a score of 5-0. It was the teams first shutout of the season. The Americans extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. Following tonight's contest, the Americans will head north for two against the Cincinnati Cyclones next Tuesday and Thursday. It's doubleheader hockey day today in Allen, as Dallas Baptist faces East Texas Baptist starting at 2:35 pm this afternoon. Doors to Allen Event Center open at 2:00 pm.

Last Game:

The Allen Americans jumped on the Norfolk Admirals early and cruised to a 5-0 shutout win on Friday night at Allen Event Center. Americans Rookie Goalie Zach Sawchenko, recorded his first career shutout, stopping all 29 shots he faced. Americans Rookie Defenseman Les Lancaster had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Allen.

Americans Notables:

Olivier Archambault missed Friday night's game against Norfolk due to illness.

The Allen Americans are riding a 5-game winning streak.

Rookie Les Lancaster is 13th in the league in scoring with 13 points.

Les Lancaster is tied for the ECHL lead with 12 assists.

Gabe Gagne is tied for the ECHL lead with 3 game-winning goals.

Norfolk Notables:

Norfolk is 0-2-7-1-0 in their last ten games.

Norfolk is 1-4-0 on the road this season.

Norfolk is being outscored 40-23 this season, and 11 to 2 in their last two games.

Norfolk is 1-3-0 when scoring first.

Final Thoughts:

Americans Rookie Goalie Zach Sawchenko recorded his first professional shutout on Friday night.

The Allen Americans Power Play ranks 19th in the league at 14.3%.

Allen's Penalty Kill ranks sixth overall in the ECHL at 84.6 %

The Allen Americans are 4-0 in overtime games this season.

ALLEN

HOME: 6-2-0

AWAY: 2-0-0

OVERALL: 8-2-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Olivier Archambault and Gabe Gagne, 5

Assists: Les Lancaster, 12

Points: Les Lancaster 13

+/-: Spencer Asuchak, +7

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 18

NORFOLK

HOME: 1-4-1-0

AWAY: 1-4-0-0

OVERALL: 2-7-1-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

NORFOLK TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Alex Rodriguez, 4

Assists: Phillipe Hudon, 5

Points: Phillipe Hudon, 9

+/-: Sebastian Vidmar, 0

PIM: Ben Holmstrom, 15

