Swamp Rabbits Team up with South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy Tonight
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
What's better than back-to-back games against one of our biggest divisional rivals? Supporting a great cause, of course!
Join the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, November 9 in support of those with epilepsy on Hockey Heroes 4 Epilepsy Night. Proceeds of the night's Chuck-a-Puck promotion will directly benefit the South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy (SAFE) in their efforts to raise awareness of resources for those with epilepsy, and how to conduct first aid to those who are affected.
Come early for a commemorative poster and stick around for a post-game autograph session with some of your favorite Rabbits players.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - November 9 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Atlanta Thwarted by Defending Champs North of the Border - Atlanta Gladiators
- Harry Potter Night Saturday at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Daccord Rock Solid as Beast Shutout Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Rush Comeback in Third to Overtake Idaho in Shootout - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Rookie Netminder Blanks Norfolk - Allen Americans
- Kestner Extends Point Streak as Walleye Fall at Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Drop 2-1 OT Decision to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Fall in First of Nine Matchups with Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Marred by Late Penalties, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy Tonight
- Stingrays' Stifling Defense Stymies Swamp Rabbits
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish SC Tonight
- Smallman Assigned to Greenville, Pritchard Recalled by Charlotte
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish and South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy this Weekend