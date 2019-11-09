Swamp Rabbits Team up with South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy Tonight

What's better than back-to-back games against one of our biggest divisional rivals? Supporting a great cause, of course!

Join the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, November 9 in support of those with epilepsy on Hockey Heroes 4 Epilepsy Night. Proceeds of the night's Chuck-a-Puck promotion will directly benefit the South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy (SAFE) in their efforts to raise awareness of resources for those with epilepsy, and how to conduct first aid to those who are affected.

Come early for a commemorative poster and stick around for a post-game autograph session with some of your favorite Rabbits players.

