Grizzlies Fall 4-2 to Mavericks
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - Taylor Richart and Peter Tischke score for the Utah Grizzlies but 2 Kansas City Mavericks goals scored 23 seconds apart midway through the third period gives them a 4-2 victory as KC sweeps the 2 game weekend series.
Grizzlies scored first as Richart blasted a one timer in the right circle past Nick Schneider 4:22 into the second period. Mavericks forward Mitch Hults scored on the power play 8:45 into the second. KC was 1 for 3 on the power play, while Utah's power play was 0 for 4.
Utah took a 2-1 lead 3:05 into the third period on Peter Tischke's first professional goal. The assist went to Ryan Wagner, who was Tischke's teammate for 3 seasons at the University of Wisconsin.
Mavericks scored 3 unanswered goals later in the third. Loren Ulett scored 49 seconds later to tie up the game. Corey Schueneman gave the Mavericks the lead with 9:27 remaining. 23 seconds later Darian Dziurzynski made it 4-2.
Grizzlies outshot the Mavericks 26-20, including a 17 to 2 edge on the shot chart in the first period.
Next weekend the Grizzlies will be at Wheeling on November 15th and at Kalamazoo on November 16th. Next home game for the Grizz is on November 22nd vs Orlando. 7 pm face-off at Maverik Center for Pooch on the Pond.
3 stars of the game
1. Mitch Hults (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Corey Schueneman (KC) - 1 goal.
3. Nick Schneider (KC) - 24 of 26 saves.
