Indy Finishes off Home Weekend with 4-1 Win

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Indy (5-4-0-0) hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones (5-4-1-0) on Saturday night for the third time this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy opened the scoring in the second period when Spencer Watson beat Romeo over the shoulder. The scoring continued for the Fuel when Jake Schultz scored his first ECHL goal to give the Fuel a 2-0 lead. Cincinnati would respond with a goal of their own but Karl El-Mir and Bobby MacIntyre put home insurance goals to give Indy a 4-1 win.

The Fuel controlled the majority of the first period, taking a 10-8 shot lead into the first intermission. With just under six minutes left in the period, Bobby MacIntyre got loose behind the Cincinnati defense and beat Romeo for what looked to be the first goal of the game. Referee Steven Sailor immediately reviewed the goal and determined that the puck never crossed the goal line. Both Chase Marchand (26 SVS) and Sean Romeo (32 SVS) fought off chances from each side holding the score at 0-0 heading into the locker room.

The floodgates opened in the second period when a turnover at the Cincinnati blueline led to Spencer Watson receiving a pass from Tim Shoup and beating Romeo over the shoulder. Jake Schultz immediately doubled the Fuel lead scoring his first goal of the season and first in the ECHL. Seven minutes remaining in the period, Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz pounced on a rebound from Chase Marchand and cut the Fuel lead in half and sent the Cyclones to the locker room down 2-1.

In the final period, Indy and Cincinnati traded chances and both goaltenders stood strong. Indy's goaltender Chase Marchand controlled pucks and managed the barrage of Cincinnati shots. Around halfway through the period, a flip pass landed in front of the net and Karl El-Mir buried it through the five hole of Romeo. The Cyclones were unable to put anything past Marchand throughout the period, leading to an empty net opportunity for Indy, which was put home by Bobby MacIntyre.

