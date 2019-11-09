Royals Come Back for 6-4 Home Win

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





READING, PA - The Wheeling Nailers nearly earned their first road victory of the season on Saturday night, but the Reading Royals erased three separate deficits for a 6-4 comeback win at Santander Arena. Four different players found the back of the net for Wheeling, while Myles Powell dished out three assists.

The Nailers surrendered the first goal of the tilt, but rebounded to light the lamp twice and take the lead. Reading's marker came from Ralph Cuddemi, who stashed in a loose puck at the top of the crease. Wheeling tied things up on the power play, as Renars Krastenbergs sliced through the defense on the rush, before burying his shot along the ice. The Nailers utilized their speed again on their second goal, as Jan Drozg and Marc-Olivier Duquette flew into the zone on a 2-on-1 break. Drozg kept the puck to himself, swiping in a wrist shot from the right circle.

The offenses took control of the game in the second period, as the clubs combined to find the twine five times. Matthew Gaudreau of the Royals started the big run of goals with a left circle shot at the 4:30 mark. Blake Siebenaler answered 13 seconds later for Wheeling from the right point. Gaudreau struck again on a breakaway less than three minutes later, but the Nailers regained the lead on Alec Butcher's tally off a 2-on-1 break with Drozg. The final goal of the frame went to Reading, as Corey Mackin knotted things up by flipping in a backhander from the right side of the crease.

An unfortunate bounce led to Reading taking the final lead of the night at the 7:02 mark of the third period. Cuddemi smacked in a wobbling puck on the right side of the slot for his second of the evening. Brayden Low added one more tally for the 6-4 Royals win, as he flung in a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Trevor Gorsuch got the win in his season debut for Reading, making 20 saves on 24 shots. Jordan Ruby took the loss for the Nailers, stopping 35 of the 41 shots he faced.

The Nailers have two home games next weekend, starting with a Frosty Friday featuring $2 beer specials against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05. Then, on Sunday, November 17th, it's Batman Night against the Fort Wayne Komets at 4:05. Fans can meet Batman, plus the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys. Following the game is a post game skate with the odd-numbered players. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

