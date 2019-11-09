Solar Bears Drop 2-1 OT Decision to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Clint Windsor made 39 saves and Tristin Langan netted his first career goal, but the Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-1-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (7-3-0-0) in overtime by a 2-1 score on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Langan broke a 0-0 deadlock just 14 seconds into the second period as Tyler Bird put a shot on net, and after the puck rebounded off Ken Appleby's pads, the rookie forward jammed home the first goal of his pro career.

Michael Huntebrinker tied the score at 9:05 of the third period on a wrap-around attempt that got past Windsor, and regulation ended with the score tied at 1-1.

Blake Wienecki won it in overtime for Florida when John McCarron's shot struck the crossbar and dropped into the crease, allowing Wienecki to knock the puck into the net at the 6:11 mark of the extra session.

Windsor took the overtime loss with 39 saves on 41 shots against; Appleby got the victory for Florida with 21 stops on 22 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Blake Wienecki - FLA

2) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

3) Ken Appleby - FLA

NOTABLES:

Windsor finished the week with a 1-1-0 record, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946

Since Oct. 25, Orlando has gone seven straight games without surrendering a power-play goal, going 25-for-25 on the penalty kill; The Solar Bears lead the ECHL on the season with a PK rate of 90.5%

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

