Killins Assigned to Rush from Tucson
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have assigned rookie defenseman Ryker Killins ahead of tonight's finale against the Idaho Steelheads. The move marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the weekend.
Killins returned to Tucson for his second call-up of the season on Thursday, but didn't see action in Tucson's 3-2 shootout win over the Stockton Heat last night. The 5'9", 180-pound blue-liner earned a pair of assists in the 5-1 win against Idaho on Wednesday night, along with a +2 rating. The Wawa, Ontario native retursn to the Rush with a share of the team lead in scoring for defenseman, and a share of the team lead in scoring for rookies with 8 points (1g-7ast) in 7 games this season.
The Rush conclude their three-game series against the division rival Idaho Steelheads tonight, November 9th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Tonight, the Rush will proudly salute our nation's military for Veteran's Appreciation Night! The honor guard that evening will feature the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Veterans from all major conflicts will be present and recognized throughout the evening. Additionally, the first auction for the first-ever Rush "5th Line Club" will take place postgame.
Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!
