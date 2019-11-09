Steelheads Marred by Late Penalties, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Rush
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (7-2-3) were set down on penalties late in the game but earned one point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rapid City Rush (7-3-2) on Friday night from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads converted their momentum from the opening frame into the middle portion, and early in the second they capitalized. At 2:10, Steelheads forward Anthony Nellis was opened in the right circle and beat the netminder short side straight off a faceoff to snatch the 1-0 lead. Late in the period, Steelheads forward Eric Sweetman found a fortunate bounce onto his stick in the high slot and snapped a power play goal at 19:07, doubling the advantage to 2-0 heading into the third period.
Despite the lead, two late power plays brought the Rush back into the game. Defenseman Trey Phillips turned in a blueline shot at 12:25 to initially draw within one, then forward Giovanni Fiore popped in an open puck at 17:59, and both power play goals sent the game into overtime, 2-2.
After a scoreless overtime, the Steelheads and Rush went to seven rounds, where Rush forward Tyler Coulter found the lone goal of the shootout to seal the 3-2 result.
Rush netminder Tyler Parks (4-1-2) halted 34 of 36 shots in the win and all seven shootout attempts. Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (5-1-3) turned aside 28 of 30 shots in the loss as well as six of seven in the shootout.
The Steelheads and Rush close their weekend set on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2019
- Atlanta Thwarted by Defending Champs North of the Border - Atlanta Gladiators
- Harry Potter Night Saturday at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Daccord Rock Solid as Beast Shutout Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Rush Comeback in Third to Overtake Idaho in Shootout - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Rookie Netminder Blanks Norfolk - Allen Americans
- Kestner Extends Point Streak as Walleye Fall at Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Drop 2-1 OT Decision to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Fall in First of Nine Matchups with Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Marred by Late Penalties, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Rush - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.