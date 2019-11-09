Steelheads Marred by Late Penalties, Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (7-2-3) were set down on penalties late in the game but earned one point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rapid City Rush (7-3-2) on Friday night from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads converted their momentum from the opening frame into the middle portion, and early in the second they capitalized. At 2:10, Steelheads forward Anthony Nellis was opened in the right circle and beat the netminder short side straight off a faceoff to snatch the 1-0 lead. Late in the period, Steelheads forward Eric Sweetman found a fortunate bounce onto his stick in the high slot and snapped a power play goal at 19:07, doubling the advantage to 2-0 heading into the third period.

Despite the lead, two late power plays brought the Rush back into the game. Defenseman Trey Phillips turned in a blueline shot at 12:25 to initially draw within one, then forward Giovanni Fiore popped in an open puck at 17:59, and both power play goals sent the game into overtime, 2-2.

After a scoreless overtime, the Steelheads and Rush went to seven rounds, where Rush forward Tyler Coulter found the lone goal of the shootout to seal the 3-2 result.

Rush netminder Tyler Parks (4-1-2) halted 34 of 36 shots in the win and all seven shootout attempts. Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (5-1-3) turned aside 28 of 30 shots in the loss as well as six of seven in the shootout.

