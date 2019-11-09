Cyclones Fall in Indy

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (5-4-1-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forward Jesse Schultz scored the lone goal for the 'Clones.

After a scoreless opening period that saw the Fuel have a goal disallowed from forward Bobby MacIntyre, Indy took a 2-0 lead on back-to-back goals from forwards Spencer Watson and Jake Schultz, 12:04 into the middle frame.

Cincinnati stole some of the momentum back 1:14 later when forward Justin Vaive took a shot that was stopped by Indy netminder Chase Marchand, however Schultz was in front to poke the puck loose and into the net to trim the Cyclones deficit to 2-1.

The Fuel took their one-goal lead into the locker room after the second, and in the third they tacked on one more mid-way through when forward Karl El-Mir tallied his fourth goal of the season. Cincinnati had some chances late in the frame, however an empty netter from MacIntyre with 49 seconds remaining sealed Indy's 4-1 victory.

The Cyclones were outshot, 36-27 on the evening, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 32 in the loss. Cincinnati concludes their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo against the Wings. Face-off is slated for 3:00pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.