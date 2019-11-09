Americans Rookie Netminder Blanks Norfolk

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, shut out the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night 5-0 at the Allen Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 3,255.

Allen Americans Rookie goaltender Zachary Sawchenko earned his first professional shutout, stopping all 29 shots he faced. Sawchenko won his second consecutive start and earned the game's number one star.

Another rookie, Les Lancaster, had his best game as a professional. Lancaster scored his first pro goal and added two assists. He took over the team lead in points, passing both Olivier Archambault and Spencer Asuchak who entered Friday night's game as co-leaders. With the three-point night, Lancaster now has 13 points (1 goal and 12 assists).

Jared VanWormer, Gabe Gagne, Tyler Sheehy and Jason Salvaggio also scored for Allen. It was Salvaggio's first goal in an Americans uniform.

The Americans outshot Norfolk for the game 38 to 29. Allen went 1 for 5 with the man advantage, while Norfolk went 0 for 1. Gabe Gagne led the Americans with 8 shots on net.

The same two clubs battle it out tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. on Veterans Night in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Z. Sawchenko

2. ALN - L. Lancaster

3. ALN - J. Salvaggio

