ECHL Transactions - November 9

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 9, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Theo Calvas, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Cole Fraser, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve

Add Regan Nagy, F activated from Injured Reserve [11/8]

Atlanta:

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cory Ward, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Barach, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Josh Couturier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve

Delete Roman Durny, G placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Ryker Killins, D assigned by Tucson

Toledo:

Add Mike Moffat, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [11/8]

Wichita:

Add Matt Brassard, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

