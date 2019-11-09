ECHL Transactions - November 9
November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 9, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Theo Calvas, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Cole Fraser, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve
Add Regan Nagy, F activated from Injured Reserve [11/8]
Atlanta:
Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cory Ward, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Will Petschenig, D activated from reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Barach, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Josh Couturier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve
Delete Roman Durny, G placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Ryker Killins, D assigned by Tucson
Toledo:
Add Mike Moffat, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [11/8]
Wichita:
Add Matt Brassard, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
