Daccord Rock Solid as Beast Shutout Cyclones

November 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





CINCINNATI, OHIO - Joey Daccord made 23 stops and recorded his first professional shutout as the Brampton Beast defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-0 on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast took on the Cincinnati Cyclones on the road for a Friday night match-up. It would be the third time straight that the Beast and Cyclones tangled, with both teams taking one game apiece.

The first period saw the Beast jump on the Cyclones early, as they were able to fire a bevy of chances at Cyclones starter Sean Romeo. The goaltender held firm until the end of the period when a David Vallorani shot beat him up top.

That gave the Beast a 1-0 lead at 18:19 of the first. The Beast would take that into the first intermission and would lead in shots by a score of 12-3.

The second period would see the game get a bit more rough and tumble as both teams began to throw their weight around.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the frame, though the Cyclones has a goal waived off due to goaltender interference.

The score would remain 1-0 through two periods of play and the Beast would take a 17-14 shot advantage into the final frame.

The third period was broken wide open by the Beast a few minutes in. With Brampton on a five-on-three, TJ Melancon took hold of the puck in the offensive zone and ripped a shot past Romeo for a 2-0 Beast lead at 1:33.

The Brampton power play continued to hum along as moments later Jackson Leef was able to control a rebound and send it into the back of the open net. That gave the Beast a 3-0 lead at 2:11 of the third and final frame.

The rest of the game saw chances back and forth for either side but Joey Daccord held firm in the Beast net and was able to preserve the win and record his first professional shutout by making 23 total stops.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Melancon (BRA) 1) Daccord. The Beast finished the contest two-for-five on the man advantage. They also finished perfect on the penalty kill. The Beast will continue their road trip with a date against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drops at 7:15 PM.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.