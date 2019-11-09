Rush Comeback in Third to Overtake Idaho in Shootout

(RAPID CITY, SD) - Trey Phillips and Giovanni Fiore each netted a power play goal in the third period, and Tyler Coulter provided the round seven winner as part of a 3-2 comeback victory for the Rapid City Rush over the Idaho Steelheads. The win keeps the Rush undefeated at home in four games and gives them the series against Idaho this week with the finale coming tomorrow night.

Both teams skated to a scoreless deadlock after 20 minutes of play, but Idaho struck twice in the second period to take a 2-0 advantage into the last frame. Anthony Nellis started the scoring entries following a Steelheads faceoff win, firing a shot from the slot off of Rush net-minder Tyler Parks, giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead just 2:10 into the action (Max Coatta and Tanner Jago assisted). Eric Sweetman doubled the lead with 53 seconds remaining in the second, flinging a blue line shot on the power play past a screened Parks to give Idaho a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play (Diego Cuglietta and Will Merchant assisted).

Down, but not out, the Rush used their special teams to mount and execute a third period comeback. Trey Phillips got it started with 7:35 left in the game, when he fired a changeup from the blue line that skipped past Idaho goalie Tomas Sholl, cutting the deficit to 2-1 (Peter Quenneville and Tyler Poulsen assisted). Giovanni Fiore, the leading goal scorer of the Rush, tied the game with 2:02 left on the last Rush power play, forcing extra-curricular activity. Fiore took the puck in close range of the net and rifled it off of the back bar, squaring the game at 2-2 (Quenneville and Phillips assisted).

Both teams couldn't find the game-winner in overtime, but that doesn't mean it came without chances. Idaho had a power play within the final 56.5 seconds of overtime, but couldn't take advantage of the opportunity and it forced the eventual shootout. After six straight rounds of misses and stops from both rivals, Tyler Coulter's number was called from the Rush bench. In the top of the seventh round, Coulter slowly moved towards the Idaho net and maneuvered by Sholl with a five-hole finish. Following his goal, Steelheads Captain A.J. White was denied by Parks, sealing a 3-2 Rush win.

Tyler Parks stopped 34 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime, and was a perfect 7/7 in the shootout in the win (4-1-2-0).

The Rush conclude their three-game series against the division rival Idaho Steelheads tomorrow on Saturday, November 9th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Tomorrow, the Rush will proudly salute our nation's military on Veteran's Appreciation Night! The honor guard that evening will feature the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Veterans from all major conflicts will be present and recognized throughout the evening. Additionally, the first auction for the first-ever Rush "5th Line Club" will take place postgame.

