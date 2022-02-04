Shawn Horcoff Named Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Grand Rapids Griffins General Manager

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that Shawn Horcoff has been named Red Wings assistant general manager and general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

Horcoff will work alongside Yzerman on all hockey operations matters for the Red Wings, in addition to being responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Griffins, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

"I'm very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids," Horcoff said. "I've been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level."

Horcoff, 43, spent six seasons as the Red Wings' director of player development - in addition to the last three seasons as assistant director of player personnel - after joining the Red Wings prior to the 2016-17 season following a 1,008-game NHL career. As director of player development, Horcoff oversaw and evaluated Detroit's prospects playing at the junior or collegiate level or in Europe. He was also tasked with running the team's Development Camp, held immediately following the annual NHL Entry Draft.

"Shawn has a tremendous work ethic and has done a great job developing the prospects within our organization, helping them prepare for the next steps in their careers," said Yzerman. "The relationships he's formed within the organization - and throughout the hockey community - make him a valuable asset to our future both in Detroit and Grand Rapids, and I look forward to continue working alongside him."

As a player, Horcoff was originally a fourth-round pick (99th overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft and went on to skate in the NHL for 15 seasons (2000-16), logging 511 points (186-325-511) and 624 penalty minutes. An NHL All-Star in 2008, Horcoff spent most of his NHL career with Edmonton (2000-13), serving as team captain from 2010-13 and producing a career-high 73 points (22-51-73) in 2005-06, while helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final. Horcoff also spent two seasons with the Dallas Stars (2013-15) and spent his final NHL campaign with the Anaheim Ducks in 2015-16. Horcoff also has ties to the state of Michigan, having racked up 152 points (50-102-152) in 155 games with the Michigan State Spartans from 1996-00. The Spartans were two-time CCHA champions (1998 and 2000) during Horcoff's collegiate career, which he capped off by winning the CCHA Player of the Year in 1999-00.

