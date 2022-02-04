Powerplay Execution Leads to IceHogs Victory over Wild in Physical Matchup
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Des Moines, IA- Execution on the power play, paired with another solid showing from Rockford IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom, led the IceHogs (17-15-3-1) to a 4-2 win in a gritty, physical matchup over the Iowa Wild (18-17-2-2) on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The IceHogs and the Wild combined for an IceHogs season-high 84 penalty minutes, including 42 by Rockford in the front end of the home-and-home series between the two teams.
Rockford's momentum started early when defenseman Ian Mitchell capitalized on the man-advantage at 14:15 in the opening frame. Just over a minute later, forward Evan Barratt added to the IceHogs lead when he found the back of the net at 15:41.
After Wild forward Kyle Rau was called for tripping at 7:32 in the middle frame, Mitchell scored his second goal of the night on a one-timer assisted by forward Lukas Reichel at 8:27.
Of the game's 84 penalty minutes, 64 of them came in the second period, including four separate ten-minute misconducts.
However the IceHogs continued their momentum into the third period when Reichel scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 3:12 in the closing frame.
Iowa did battle back to cut the lead in half with goals from forward Bryce Misley and defenseman Dakota Mermis at 8:29 and 10:59 in the final period. Although it wasn't enough as Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom turned away 33 shots in Friday's matchup to earn the win.
The IceHogs are back home for the second matchup of the home-and-series with the Wild tomorrow night at 6PM at BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,500 fans receive a FREE IceHogs cooler bag presented by Pepsi! Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
