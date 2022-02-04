Powerplay Execution Leads to IceHogs Victory over Wild in Physical Matchup

Des Moines, IA- Execution on the power play, paired with another solid showing from Rockford IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom, led the IceHogs (17-15-3-1) to a 4-2 win in a gritty, physical matchup over the Iowa Wild (18-17-2-2) on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

The IceHogs and the Wild combined for an IceHogs season-high 84 penalty minutes, including 42 by Rockford in the front end of the home-and-home series between the two teams.

Rockford's momentum started early when defenseman Ian Mitchell capitalized on the man-advantage at 14:15 in the opening frame. Just over a minute later, forward Evan Barratt added to the IceHogs lead when he found the back of the net at 15:41.

After Wild forward Kyle Rau was called for tripping at 7:32 in the middle frame, Mitchell scored his second goal of the night on a one-timer assisted by forward Lukas Reichel at 8:27.

Of the game's 84 penalty minutes, 64 of them came in the second period, including four separate ten-minute misconducts.

However the IceHogs continued their momentum into the third period when Reichel scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 3:12 in the closing frame.

Iowa did battle back to cut the lead in half with goals from forward Bryce Misley and defenseman Dakota Mermis at 8:29 and 10:59 in the final period. Although it wasn't enough as Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom turned away 33 shots in Friday's matchup to earn the win.

