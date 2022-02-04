Monsters Fall to Bears in 4-1 Loss

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-18-4-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hershey's Mike Vecchione notched a power-play tally at 16:15 of the opening frame sending Cleveland to first intermission trailing 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Scott Harrington grabbed his first marker of the season at 5:01 of the final frame off assists from Cole Clayton and Tyler Sikura. The Bears followed with three goals starting with Kody Clark at 8:15, Lucas Johansen on the power play at 15:58 and Vecchione in the empty net at 18:06 bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves in defeat while Hershey's Zach Fucale made 29 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Bears on Saturday, February 5, for an 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

HER 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 0/1 1/3 18 min / 5 inf

HER 23 2/3 1/1 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 19 3 3-6-0

HER Fucale W 29 1 7-4-4

Cleveland Record: 13-18-4-3, 7th North Division

Hershey Record: 22-13-3-3, 3rd Atlantic Division

