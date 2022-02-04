Monsters Fall to Bears in 4-1 Loss
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-18-4-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Hershey's Mike Vecchione notched a power-play tally at 16:15 of the opening frame sending Cleveland to first intermission trailing 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Scott Harrington grabbed his first marker of the season at 5:01 of the final frame off assists from Cole Clayton and Tyler Sikura. The Bears followed with three goals starting with Kody Clark at 8:15, Lucas Johansen on the power play at 15:58 and Vecchione in the empty net at 18:06 bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves in defeat while Hershey's Zach Fucale made 29 saves for the victory.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Bears on Saturday, February 5, for an 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
HER 1 0 3 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 0/1 1/3 18 min / 5 inf
HER 23 2/3 1/1 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 19 3 3-6-0
HER Fucale W 29 1 7-4-4
Cleveland Record: 13-18-4-3, 7th North Division
Hershey Record: 22-13-3-3, 3rd Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022
- Admirals Winning Streak Snapped at Seven - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Drop Home Contest against Ontario - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Powers past Grand Rapids - Ontario Reign
- Islanders Push Pens in Narrow Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lyon, Wolves Blank Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Hodgson and Wylie Lead Blowout Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Persistent Penguins Defeat Islanders, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Take First Game of Weekend Series with Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Collect Point But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dalpe Picks up Hat Trick in 5-2 Charlotte Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Cross Plays Captain Clutch, Scores OT Winner for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Shoot Down Rocket in Overtime, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Bears in 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- San Diego Gulls to Host Inaugural Hockey Is for Everyone Night this Saturday, February 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Isaac Johnson - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Travel to Springfield to Renew Rivalry with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stockton Looks for Two-Game Sweep of Canucks Friday - Stockton Heat
- Shawn Horcoff Named Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Grand Rapids Griffins General Manager - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Face Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Ink Matt Lorito to AHL Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Matchup Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #35: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins to Open Three-Game Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Canucks Fail to Control Flames, Fall 7-3 to Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Sweep Barracuda With 6-3 Win In Back-To-Back Games - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phillips Nets Historic Hat Trick in 7-3 Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.