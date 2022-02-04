Stockton Looks for Two-Game Sweep of Canucks Friday

Friday, February 4, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (25-7-3-1; 1st Pacific) at Abbotsford Canucks (15-14-3-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Abbotsford Centre | Abbotsford, British Columbia

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton looks to make it three straight after the Heat won their second consecutive game, the latest on Thursday in a 7-3 win over Abbotsford. Matthew Phillips recorded his first pro hat trick while Luke Philp added a pair of scores of his own, and the Heat used a four-goal third period to pull away from the divisional foe.

MOVING UP

In posting his first professional hat trick on Thursday, Matthew Phillips overtook Andrew Mangiapane for sole possession of Stockton's all-time goals scored record with his 51st, 52nd and 53rd-career markers, besting Mangiapane's total of 50. Phillips leads the Heat in both scoring (36 points) and goals (17) this season entering Friday's tilt.

PHILP ON FIRE

Luke Philp is feeling it, fresh off his first multi-goal game since his rookie season. The third-year pro became the seventh Heat skater to reach double-digits in the goals column with a pair of scores on Friday, bringing his season total to 11. Philp now has five points in the last three games, 11 points in his last 12.

FIRST BLOOD

The Heat are deadly on the year when scoring the game's first goal, now an AHL-best 20-0-2-0 on the year when earning the 1-0 edge. Last night it was Connor Mackey who broke the ice, a seeing-eye shot that found the back of the net less than three minutes into the game.

DOWN A SKATER, EVEN(ISH) SCORE

With a pair of shorthanded markers last night, the Heat took sole possession of first place in the AHL for most shorthanded goals on the year with 10. Pair that to their stout penalty killing, and through 36 games Stockton is only minus-6 on the year when on the PK. That is far and away the closest goal differential in the AHL, with the next-closest teams being Charlotte, Providence and Iowa, all minus-14.

RULERS OF THE ROAD

The Heat have had their way on the road this season, leading the Pacific Division with a record of 11-5-0-1, a .676 point percentage. The Heat have a plus-14 scoring margin away from Stockton Arena on the year and are operating at 20.3-percent on the man-advantage in those games.

