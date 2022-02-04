Dalpe Picks up Hat Trick in 5-2 Charlotte Win
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Checkers avenged their midweek loss to Rochester in a big way on Friday, taking down the Americans 5-2 behind a hat trick from Zac Dalpe.
The Charlotte captain opened the scoring with a singular effort on a slick wrap-around goal early on in regulation and never looked back. He extended Charlotte's lead early in the third with a nifty breakaway move, then erased Rochester's comeback hopes minutes later by converting a neutral-zone turnover into a tally to complete his hat trick, the third by a Checker in the last 10 games.
Dalpe's third-period outburst broke open a contest that had been locked down into a defensive duel for much of the middle frame. After the captain and Logan Hutsko struck in the first to give Charlotte an early advantage, the second period featured much more physical play, with the two sides seemingly constantly coming together in scrums. Rochester would strike once more between Dalpe's second and third tallies, but a Scott Wilson empty-netter would put any rally attempts to rest.
Spencer Knight got called for his second start in the last three games and was once again solid between the pipes. The rookie stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced - including helping his squad shut down all three Rochester power plays - and picked up his second win of the season for Charlotte.
Notes Zac Dalpe is the fourth Checker to record a hat trick this season, the most in a single season in franchise history ... Dalpe has four multi-goal games this season and has 11 goals in his last 14 games ... This was Dalpe's fourth career hat trick and his first since March 2019 ... Dalpe matched a career high with four points tonight ... Charlotte has scored a power-play goal and gone perfect on the penalty kill in four straight games ... With two assists tonight Cale Fleury has eight points in his last seven games ... Spencer Knight has won each of his last two appearances for Charlotte ... Logan Hutsko's goal was his first since Dec. 15 ... Jordan Sambrook made his AHL debut ... Scott Wilson has goals in three straight games ... The Checkers finished their season series with Rochester with a 3-1-0-0 record against the Amerks ... Grigori Denisenko, Ryan Lohin, Max Gildon, John Ludvig, Gustav Olofsson and Christopher Gibson missed the game due to injury ... Antoine Bibeau, Max McCormick, Max Zimmer, Bobby Russell, Brandon Fortunato and Blake Siebenaler were healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers wrap up their New York road trip tomorrow by returning to Syracuse for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022
- Admirals Winning Streak Snapped at Seven - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Drop Home Contest against Ontario - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Powers past Grand Rapids - Ontario Reign
- Islanders Push Pens in Narrow Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lyon, Wolves Blank Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Hodgson and Wylie Lead Blowout Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Persistent Penguins Defeat Islanders, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Take First Game of Weekend Series with Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Collect Point But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dalpe Picks up Hat Trick in 5-2 Charlotte Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Cross Plays Captain Clutch, Scores OT Winner for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Shoot Down Rocket in Overtime, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Bears in 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- San Diego Gulls to Host Inaugural Hockey Is for Everyone Night this Saturday, February 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Isaac Johnson - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Travel to Springfield to Renew Rivalry with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stockton Looks for Two-Game Sweep of Canucks Friday - Stockton Heat
- Shawn Horcoff Named Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Grand Rapids Griffins General Manager - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Face Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Ink Matt Lorito to AHL Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Matchup Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #35: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins to Open Three-Game Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Canucks Fail to Control Flames, Fall 7-3 to Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Sweep Barracuda With 6-3 Win In Back-To-Back Games - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phillips Nets Historic Hat Trick in 7-3 Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.