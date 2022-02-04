Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Matchup Tonight in Iowa

Des Moines, IA - The Rockford IceHogs hit the road to begin a home-and-home series with the Iowa Wild tonight in Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena at 7PM. Tonight is the sixth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs Tonight

The IceHogs and Wild enter tonight's contest neck-and-neck in the Central Division standings with the IceHogs sitting in fifth place with a .514 winning percentage through 35 games played. The Wild begin the weekend in third with a .526 winning percentage through 38 games played, while riding a three-game win streak. After tonight, the two clubs will return to Rockford for the second game of the home-and-home matchup tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 5 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Extra Hockey for Everyone

The past three contests between the IceHogs and the Wild have gone beyond regulation with the most recent coming when Iowa skated away with a 2-1 overtime win against Rockford on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at BMO Harris Bank Center. After goals from Wild forward Marco Rossi and IceHogs forward Mike Hardman, Iowa forward Joseph Cramarossa buried the game-winner in overtime.

Reichel Racking up the Points

Rockford rookie forward Lukas Reichel has a team-leading 26 points and finished the month of January with a team-high 12 points, including four goals and eight assists. Prior to last Saturday's game Reichel was carrying a season-high seven-game point streak dating from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28. He was named BMO Harris Bank Player of the Month for January after earning 57% of the fan vote.

Soderblom Stepping up for IceHogs

In three consecutive starts Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom has allowed three goals, including just two in regulation, but the IceHogs have countered with just one goal of their own in those three games, posting a 1-1-1 record. The goal Soderblom allowed by Milwaukee forward Mitch McLain Wednesday night broke a shutout streak of 119:00 minutes for the Swedish goalie.

The IceHogs and the Wild will return to Rockford for the second contest in this weekend's home-and-home series tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7PM. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 16-15-3-1, 36 points (5th, Central Division)

Iowa: 18-16-2-2, 40 points (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 6-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m., 2-1 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-2-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

40-31-7-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

