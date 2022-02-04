Iowa Drops Friday Night Contest to Rockford, 4-2
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (18-17-2-2; 40 pts.) fell to the Rockford IceHogs (17-15-3-1; 38 pts.) by a score of 4-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 4. Iowa forward Bryce Misley and Iowa defenseman Dakota Mermis scored for the Wild in the loss.
IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell beat Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond (19 saves) from the left point on the power play at 14:15 of the first period to give Rockford a 1-0 lead.
Rockford forward Evan Barratt directed a backhand shot over the right shoulder of Hammond at 15:41 of the first period to extend the IceHogs' lead to 2-0.
At the end of the first period, Rockford led 2-0 over Iowa. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 9-6 in the first stanza.
Mitchell scored his second power play goal of the game from the left circle at 8:27 of the second period to give the IceHogs a 3-0 lead.
The IceHogs carried their 3-0 lead into the second intermission. Iowa outshot Rockford 10-8 in the second period and 19-14 through two periods.
Rockford forward Lukas Reichel finished a chance at the left post at 3:12 of the third period to give the IceHogs a 4-0 lead.
After a shot by Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit was knocked down in front of IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom (33 saves), Misley pushed in the loose puck to make the score 4-1 in favor of Rockford at 8:29 of the third period. Ottenbreit and Wild forward Adam Beckman recorded assists on what was Misley's second goal of the season.
Following an offensive zone faceoff win, Mermis scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the left point to make the score 4-2 in favor of the IceHogs. Mermis' goal came at 10:52 of the third period and was assisted by Wild forwards Kyle Rau and Dominic Turgeon.
Iowa pulled Hammond for the extra attacker with 1:44 remaining in the third period but could not add to their total, giving Rockford a 4-2 victory. Shots in the third period were 16-9 in favor of Iowa. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 35-23 in the game.
Mitchell's two power play markers were the only two special teams goals as Iowa went 0-for-3 and Rockford went 2-for-3 on the power play on the night.
Next for Iowa, a trip to Rockford to face off against the IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center on Feb. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
